As the relationship between the owners of three Minnesota car washes soured this fall, an agreement was made to buy out one of the minority owners for $3.1 million.
Lawsuit details Minnesota car wash clash with millions paid out, hijacked social media accounts
After a minority owner of three car washes was bought out for $3.1 million, he allegedly started using the companies’ social media accounts to direct customers to his new car wash.
Now, a lawsuit filed in Hennepin County District Court alleges that shortly after the sale was completed, the former owner hijacked the companies’ website and social media accounts to try to steer customers to his new car wash in St. Michael.
The current owners of Good Day Car Wash, which was formally known as Due North Car Wash and has locations in Hutchinson, Otsego and Monticello, brought the lawsuit against former minority owner and manager Cory Kampschroer. The suit accuses Kampschroer of a “hostile takeover” of the companies’ website and social media accounts in order to undermine the transition of the business ownership “for which Kampschroer was paid handsomely.”
It accuses Kampschroer of breach of contract and violation of the computer fraud and abuse act among other complaints. The current owners are seeking an emergency temporary restraining order to make Kampschroer turn over “unfettered access” of the company website and social media accounts and to divest himself from those accounts. They are also seeking damages.
Andrew Shedlock, the attorney representing the current owners of Good Day Car Wash, had no comment on the pending litigation. Messages for comment were left with Kampschroer and his attorney, Steven V. Rose.
Kampschroer was the minority owner and manager of six limited liability companies that operated three Due North Car Wash locations — his ownership shares ranged between 30% and 40%. Court documents show the sale transferring Kampschroer’s ownership was completed on Oct. 31 and he was paid $3.135 million.
One of the conditions of the sale was that Kampschroer would immediately turn over usernames and passwords for the companies’ websites and social media accounts. Shortly after the sale, Good Day Car Wash hired Evin Wald to manage its digital media presence.
In a sworn affidavit attached to the lawsuit, Wald explained how shortly after being hired she began making editorial changes to the website. A week later, Chad Melin, one of the owners of the car wash, noticed the changes had disappeared.
Wald stated in her affidavit that when she logged back into the site to correct the changes, “I discovered that I was removed as an editor ... and my status was changed to ‘viewer.’ " Kampschroer still allegedly holds control of the website.
Similar issues sprouted up on the companies’ Facebook page.
On Nov. 14, Kampschroer allegedly logged into the Due North Car Wash page and posted that, “We want to share that the Monticello, Otsego, and Hutchinson locations are under new ownership and management. Rest assured, our commitment to the values and vision you’ve come to expect will be elevated at Due North’s new, state-of-the-art location in St. Michael, which will be opening soon!”
When customers began commenting on the post wondering about the changes, Kampschroer replied that his new car wash in St. Michael would carry on the Due North car wash mission “including giving back to our local communities.”
Another commenter expressed disappointment in the sale, and Kampschroer responded, “we have enjoyed delivering a smile with every clean, dry, and shiny car,” and noted that experience would continue at the new car wash in St. Michael.
The lawsuit states that Kampschroer’s car wash “is not even scheduled to be open” until spring 2025.
When customers asked how to cancel their membership to the car washes in Hutchinson, Otsego and Monticello, Kampschroer provided a link to the website.
A few days after that incident, Wald went to make edits to the companies’ Facebook page, including adding links to their Instagram page and company website. Five minutes after she made those changes, Kampschroer logged in and uploaded a new logo picture to the Facebook page and then removed the logo 30 minutes later.
The quick succession of changes on the page led Facebook to block the company from being able to edit the page, which has kept the current owners from being able to communicate with customers.
The suit also alleges the company has no access to edit or make changes to its Instagram account since it requires verification to login, which Kampschroer holds access to.
A court hearing on the motion asking for a temporary restraining order is scheduled to take place Wednesday in front of Judge Michael Browne.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis may be the pick for the top Pentagon post, according to multiple reports.