Lawsuit challenges new restrictions to getting measures on Florida's election ballot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Progressive advocates have filed a lawsuit in federal court challenging new restrictions on Florida's process to get citizen-driven initiatives on the ballot before voters.
Florida Decides Healthcare, the campaign to secure a measure on the 2026 ballot to expand Medicaid in the state, is bringing the legal challenge, along with the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Elias Law Group, which frequently represents Democratic groups and candidates.
Sunday's filing came days after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the restrictions into law, over the objections of critics who argued the new hurdles would make it prohibitively expensive and effectively impossible for grassroots campaigners to get measures on the ballot.
''This bill is not about improving the ballot initiative process. It attacks the fundamental freedom of Floridians to participate in their own democracy," said FDH Executive Director Mitch Emerson. ''It is a calculated and cowardly attempt by politicians in Tallahassee to rewrite the rules — not to serve the people, but to protect their own power.''
Representatives for Florida Secretary of State Cord Byrd and Attorney General James Uthmeier did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Associated Press. A spokesperson for DeSantis pointed to the governor's previous posts on social media, in which he argued that lawmakers should have made the changes sooner.
Under the new law, voters could be charged with a felony if they collect more than 25 signed ballot petitions, other than their own or those of immediate family members, and don't register with the state as a petition circulator.
Emerson estimates the new law will mean millions of dollars in additional costs for his campaign, the price of complying with new requirements and hiring more paid circulators to make up for volunteers who back out for fear of legal liability.
''Volunteers are second-guessing whether they can legally help. Communities are confused. And that's exactly what the law was designed to do: to sow confusion and try to shut down engagement before it starts,'' he said.