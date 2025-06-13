Lawsuit centers on power struggle over elections in Arizona's most populous county

PHOENIX — The top elections official in one of the nation's most pivotal swing counties is suing the Maricopa County governing board over allegations that it's attempting to gain more control over how elections are administered.
County Recorder Justin Heap filed a lawsuit Thursday in state court with the backing of America First Legal, a conservative public interest group founded by Stephen Miller, who is now the White House deputy chief of staff.
Heap, a former GOP state lawmaker who has questioned election administration in Arizona's most populous county, has been at odds with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors for months over an agreement that would divide election operations between the two offices.
After taking office in January, Heap terminated a previous agreement that was reached between his predecessor and the board. He claimed in his lawsuit it would have restrained his power to run elections by reducing funding and IT resources for the recorder's office.
Last year's agreement also gave the board authority over early ballot processing, which drew criticism from Heap in his lawsuit.
Heap is asking the court to undo what the lawsuit calls ''unlawful'' actions by the board and to issue an order requiring the board to fund expenses he deems necessary.
''Despite their repeated misinformation and gaslighting of the public on these issues, defending the civil right to free, fair and honest elections for every Maricopa County voter isn't simply my job as county recorder, it's the right thing to do and a mission I'm fully committed to achieving,'' Heap said in a statement Thursday.
The board's chair and vice chair have called the legal challenge frivolous, saying Heap is wasting taxpayer money by going to court.