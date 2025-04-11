Lawsuit alleging Alabama officials illegally harvested inmates' organs can proceed, judge rules

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A lawsuit that accuses Alabama prisons of illegally harvesting the organs of people who died while incarcerated will be allowed to proceed, a state judge ruled on Tuesday.
The consolidated lawsuits filed by eight families alleges that the Alabama Department of Corrections illegally allowed the University of Alabama at Birmingham to study the organs of their deceased incarcerated relatives without the consent of the next of kin. The families say that the public entities intentionally hid their misconduct.
Alabama Circuit Court Judge J.R. Gaines denied the defendant's motion to dismiss the case based on state immunity, which protects state officials from lawsuits if they are acting within their official capacities.
Lawyers for the defense argued that the Alabama Department of Corrections and the University of Alabama at Birmingham had a contract authorizing the autopsies. Because the contract was between two state entities, the defense argued, it was protected by state immunity.
Gaines wrote that immunity doesn't apply if their actions violate the law or when they act ''willfully, maliciously, fraudulently, in bad faith, beyond their authority or under a mistaken interpretation of the law."
Gaines also said that the statute of limitations doesn't apply for inmates who died more than two years ago if the defendants attempted to fraudulently conceal the alleged crimes.
Attorneys for the defendants did not respond to an emailed request for comment.
Lawyers for the families argued that the contract itself was illegal. They cited a state law that prohibits medical examiners from keeping organs without the consent of the next of kin.