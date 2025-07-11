Lawrence and Deegan on the cusp of motocross' next big rivalry

Jett Lawrence and Haiden Deegan have not faced each other on the track, aren't even in the same class, yet they hold the keys to the future of motocross.
Lawrence, the former breakdancer-turned-racer, has overpowered the 450cc class since moving up two years ago. Deegan, son of a freestyle motocross icon, has been tearing it up in the 250cc class this year.
Their dominance puts them on a collision course for the type of rivalry not seen in the sport since a young James Stewart started chasing down Ricky Carmichael in the mid-2000s.
''They have not lined up against each other even once and yet fans are champing at the bit in anticipation of that, which could come next year,'' MX Sports Pro Racing President Davey Coombs said.
The rivalry has yet to blossom, at least on the track, but Lawrence has already taken on a similar path to Carmichael, widely considered the greatest motocross racer of all-time, and Deegan filling the role of the gifted up-and-comer like Stewart.
Lawrence is part of a brother tandem that's risen to the top of the motocross world all the way from their native Australia, joining Hunter in becoming the first siblings to go 1-2 at any motocross championship in last year's SuperMotocross run.
Jett won three 250cc championships before bumping up to 450s and immediately started dominating that class.
The 21-year-old joined Carmichael (2002 and 2004), and Stewart (2008) as the only riders to win every race of a motocross season, finishing 22 for 22 after capping his rookie season with the 2023 SuperMotocross championship. He also completed what's now being called the Jett Sweep by becoming the first rookie to sweep the motocross and supercross titles.