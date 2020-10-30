BERLIN — A lawnmower robot's electronic cries for help foiled a thief's plan to make off with the grass-cutting automaton.
German police said Friday that a homeowner in the western town of Lippstadt was surprised on Tuesday evening with a smartphone message from the robot that it had flipped upside down.
When he went outside to the lawn to check on the device, he spotted a thief with the robot tucked under his arm.
Caught in the act, the thief dropped the robot and fled, according to police.
Officers searched the area but did not locate a suspect. Police are calling for any possible witnesses to come forward.
There was no word on whether the robot suffered damage in the incident.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From World
World
Nagorno-Karabakh talks planned amid Azerbaijan's offensive
Azerbaijani forces pushed deeper into Nagorno-Karabakh on Friday as top diplomats from Armenia and Azerbaijan were scheduled to attend talks in Geneva intended to help broker an end to more than a month of heavy fighting over the separatist territory.
World
Eurozone growth soars record 12.7% but fears grow for winter
The European economy grew by an unexpectedly large 12.7% in the third quarter as companies reopened after severe coronavirus lockdowns, but the rebound is being overshadowed by worries that growing numbers of infections will cause a new downturn in the final months of the year.
World
Belgian virus cases continue their rise; lockdown considered
Belgian coronavirus cases continued their record rise on Friday before the government met to consider even tougher restrictions on movements that would amount to a quasi-lockdown.
World
As anger rises, thousands of Muslims protest French cartoons
Thousands of Muslims in Pakistan poured out of prayer services to join anti-France protests on Friday, as the French president's vow to protect the right to caricature the Prophet Muhammad continues to roil the Muslim world.
World
UK jobs market at crossroads as key support program ends
Hundreds of thousands of jobs hang in the balance as coronavirus cases surge in Britain and the government scales back its support for workers.