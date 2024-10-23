SEOUL, South Korea — Lawmakers: South Korea's spy chief tells parliament that North Korea has sent another 1,500 troops to Russia.
Lawmakers: South Korea's spy chief tells parliament that North Korea has sent another 1,500 troops to Russia
Lawmakers: South Korea's spy chief tells parliament that North Korea has sent another 1,500 troops to Russia.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
October 23, 2024 at 8:53AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades is killed in a Wyoming vehicle strike
Grand Teton grizzly bear that delighted visitors for decades is killed in a Wyoming vehicle strike.