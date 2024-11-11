Lawmakers prepare for final lame-duck sprint before making way for next Congress

Congress is expected to take up a supplemental disaster funding package at some point during the lame-duck. But, for now, lawmakers are awaiting a request from the Biden administration on what additional money will be needed for FEMA's disaster fund and for other disaster aid programs, such as Small Business Administration program that provides low-interest loans to businesses and homeowners hit with property damage. The program ran out of money in mid-October, though the agency continues to take applications, so it can move quickly when Congress does provide funding.