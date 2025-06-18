Lawmakers on edge as statehouse security tightens after Minnesota shootings

MADISON, Wis. — Anxious lawmakers convened Wednesday under heightened security in Wisconsin's state Capitol, one of the most publicly accessible statehouses in the country, days after a legislator and her husband in neighboring Minnesota were shot and killed at their home and others were targeted.
The tension playing out in Wisconsin and other states after the Minnesota killings pits those who want to keep state capitols as open and accessible as possible against those concerned about increasing threats and acts of violence against officeholders.
Other states take action
Numerous states took action this week to protect personal information of lawmakers after the targeted shootings of two Minnesota state lawmakers. The second legislator and his wife sustained serious injuries in the shootings early Saturday. A suspect, Vance Boelter, surrendered to police on Sunday.
Prosecutors say Boelter had dozens of additional potential targets. They included state and federal officeholders in Wisconsin.
Legislatures in most states are done meeting for the year, but those like Wisconsin that are still in session are taking emergency action to bolster security.
The police chief at the North Carolina General Assembly said Monday in an email to legislators that ''we are working on enhanced security plans and are doing our best to keep everyone safe.'' But further details haven't been released and there's been no significant change seen in security on the surface.
In Arizona, more state troopers were assigned to the state Senate building, said Senate GOP Spokesperson Kim Quintero.