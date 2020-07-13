Minnesota lawmakers returned to the State Capitol on Monday hoping to forge bipartisan deals on police accountability, a large public works package and several tax and spending measures.

But first they faced off over Gov. Tim Walz’s decision to extend his emergency powers for another 30 days to respond to the coronavirus pandemic, a move that prompted the second legislative session of this summer.

As expected, the Republican-led Senate quickly approved a resolution to rescind his emergency powers. The vote was 36-31.

But the DFL-controlled House is unlikely to follow suit, leaving the DFL governor’s pandemic decrees intact at least through the middle of August.

Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman said she believes the governor’s emergency powers are critical as COVID-19 cases rise nationally.

Minnesota Republicans argued that even as the pandemic continues, the state of emergency has passed.

“The emergency part of the pandemic is over,” said Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, R-East Gull Lake, contending that the state acted quickly during the onset of the virus and now has the needed precautions in place.

But Hortman pointed to the spike in southern states like Texas, where refrigerated trucks are needed to store bodies because morgues are at capacity.

“We have to very seriously consider what it could be in the future for Minnesotans,” she said. “So the emergency is in no respects over.”

Walz echoed that COVID-19 is an evolving emergency.

“The peacetime emergency has provided us tools to save lives and mitigate the devastating impacts of this pandemic,” he said in a statement Monday extending his emergency powers. “As cases skyrocket in other states, we can’t let our guard down now.”

Every state but Wisconsin has some type of ongoing emergency order to deal with COVID-19, according to National Governors Association data from July 1.