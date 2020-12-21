WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump's dismissive characterization of a massive cyberattack targeting multiple U.S. agencies drew pushback Sunday from lawmakers and cybersecurity experts amid growing questions over the president's refusal to acknowledge that Russia was likely behind the intrusions.

A month before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, Trump remains preoccupied with his falsehood-filled campaign to overturn the results of November's election, and gave no indication that the U.S. would seek to punish those responsible for an unprecedented breach whose full scope was still being assessed.

"Russia acted with impunity," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said on NBC'S "Meet the Press." Romney, one of only a handful of congressional Republicans to criticize Trump's conduct regarding the election, said that "we've come to recognize that the president has a blind spot when it comes to Russia."

Throughout his tenure, Trump has balked at consistently acknowledging that before the 2016 presidential vote Russian hackers sought to help him and hurt his opponent, Hillary Clinton. He has also been markedly deferential to Russian President Vladimir Putin, appearing to accept the autocratic leader's word over that of U.S. intelligence agencies.

In a series of tweets Saturday, Trump downplayed the cyber-intrusions, saying it "is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality" and "everything is well under control." He also suggested China might be a culprit and continued his assault on the integrity of the nation's election system by baselessly suggesting hackers might have targeted voting machines. The president's assertions came just a day after Secretary of State Michael Pompeo declared in a radio interview that "we can say pretty clearly that it was the Russians that engaged in this activity."

Trump's comments were sharply criticized by Virginia Sen. Mark Warner, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Intelligence Committee. "When the president of the United States either tries to deflect or is not willing to call out the adversary," Warner said, "he is not making our country safer."

Warner, who has been briefed by intelligence officials on the hack, said the intrusion was "extraordinarily serious" and added "all indications point to Russia" as the perpetrator.

Cybersecurity experts said the highly sophisticated attack on U.S. computer networks was part of a broader cyberespionage campaign that included finding weaknesses in products and software purchased by government agencies and corporations, and infiltrating them. The break-in was so invasive, they said, that it was expected it would take weeks, if not months, to determine its scope, and far longer to expel the attackers.