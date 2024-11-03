Lawmakers are vetting the EU chief's new team. It might be tough but she has the right on her side

Oliver Varhelyi is Orbán's man in Brussels. He's been given the health and animal welfare portfolio. Lawmakers still seethe about a hot mic incident in which he referred to them as ''idiots.'' Some doubt the wisdom of putting him in charge of health after Orbán opted for Russian and Chinese-made vaccines rather than join the EU's joint purchasing effort. But voting him down poses risks. Orbán has been at war with the commission and he could simply refuse to name a replacement, blocking the entire process.