Law enforcement’s use of force justified in shooting suspect outside Woodbury Target

Law enforcement officers acted lawfully when they shot a suspect outside a Woodbury Target store in April, Washington County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said Thursday.
The decision came after prosecutors reviewed an extensive BCA investigation.
James Stoffel of the Woodbury Police Department and Brian Krook, a deputy with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, were justified in firing their weapons when suspect Donald Eugene Roche pointed a high-power pellet gun that appeared to be a firearm at them, the Washington County Attorney’s Office said in a memorandum to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.
Officers encountered Roche on April 22 as he walked to his vehicle in the store’s parking lot off Valley Creek Road. He was suspected of using a stolen credit card to make fraudulent purchases, including at the Woodbury Target, court records show.
Roche got into his vehicle and police and Washington County SWAT team members set up a perimeter around it. After an hour, negotiations broke down and Roche emerged from his vehicle carrying what looked to be a revolver aimed at several officers, the attorney’s office said.
Fearing for himself, other officers and bystanders, Stoffel fired two shots, with one round striking Roche.
Roche did not surrender and later walked and moved the revolver toward Krook, the attorney’s office said. Krook fired four shots, with one striking Roche.
Roche was treated at a hospital for his injuries. He was later charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of financial transaction fraud and third-degree burglary. Roche pleaded guilty to both assault counts in July. He will be sentenced next month.
“Mr. Roche intentionally threatened the lives of law enforcement officers to exploit their trained reactions and compel the use of deadly force,” Magnuson said. “Fortunately, that force was not lethal here, but the effects of being forced to react with deadly force can be very damaging to law enforcement and their families.
