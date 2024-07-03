Law enforcement officials in Minneapolis say they are ramping up patrols to promote a "safe and fun environment" for the return of the city's Fourth of July fireworks display, following gun violence and other disturbances that marred the celebration the past two years.

Speaking at Boom Island, where the "Red, White & Boom" fireworks show will take place Thursday night, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said his officers and other law enforcement partners will arrest anyone who threatens the safety of the thousands of people expected to turn out for the event.

"If necessary, we will seize all illegal fireworks that are used to endanger the safety of others or other people's property," O'Hara said. "Our community has been helpful in the past reporting such suspicious and egregious behaviors. We're asking our residents to do the same this year."

Police have struggled to contain chaotic and violent group behavior on the holiday in recent years.

In 2022, seven people were shot on Boom Island, a park on the Mississippi River, and fireworks were shot at residential buildings and moving cars. The Park Board closed the Stone Arch Bridge last year to prevent a redux, but law enforcement officers still spent the night responding to violent incidents around the city, including multiple shootings and groups of people brazenly shooting fireworks at motorists.

O'Hara said the "vast majority" of bad actors were young people coming to Minneapolis from outside the city. He promised that behavior will not be tolerated this year.

"If mom and dad don't know where their kid is, they will find out when we tow their Mercedes Benz," he said.

In addition to the extra officers, Hennepin County Sheriff Dawanna Witt said more deputies will be patrolling the roads and the river. Witt said more drownings have occurred this year so far than in all of 2023, and deputies will be "aggressively" looking for drunk boaters and drivers.

Park Police Chief Jason Ohotto said officers from his department will be patrolling along the river Thursday night. Several roads will be closed, including a section of West River Parkway near the river, and Main Street on the east side of the river. Starting at 10 a.m., parking at Boom Island will be closed other than for people with disability permits, he said.







