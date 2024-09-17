Law enforcement seeking man in connection with killing of woman in Hugo

Law enforcement is looking for a man in connection with the killing of a woman at a home in Hugo.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Monday, Washington County sheriff’s deputies and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a home on the 15900 block of N. Ingersoll Avenue and arrived to find a 68-year-old woman with “severe traumatic injuries,” a sheriff’s office statement read.
The woman was taken by ambulance to a hospital and was pronounced dead there. Her identity and specifics about her injuries have yet to be released.
Law enforcement is seeking Trevor Joseph Wunderlich, 45, as “a person of interest,” the statement continued.
The sheriff’s office described Wunderlich as white, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighing about 225 pounds, with blue eyes, and bald with a beard.
As of late Monday, he was last seen near the 14800 block of Hwy 61 wearing black grayish shorts and no shirt.
“Wunderlich is considered dangerous, and it is unknown if he is in possession of any weapons,” the statement cautioned. “Anyone who sees Wunderlich is advised not to approach him and to contact 911 immediately.”
