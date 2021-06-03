Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, sources said.

The U.S. Marshals Service said members of its task force were trying to arrest the man, suspected of being a felon in possession of a gun. The suspect, who was in a parked car, "failed to comply and produced a handgun, resulting in task force members firing upon the subject," the agency said in its statement.

He was declared dead at the scene by medics, the statement continued. A woman in the car injured by shattered glass.

The shooting occurred in a parking ramp at W. Lake Street and S. Fremont Avenue. Minneapolis police were not involved.

Word of the shooting quickly drew a crowd in a city that has been on edge about deaths involving law enforcement since last year's killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer. The windows of some storefronts in the surrounding blocks are still covered with plywood, a reminder of the at-times violent civil unrest that followed Floyd's death.

The gunfire erupted on the fifth floor of the parking ramp, which is across the street from Stella's Fish Café, according to emergency dispatches, which aired the first hint of trouble at 2:08 p.m.

"One adult male down. One female detained," a first responder reported to dispatch, adding that no officers had been injured.

A bartender who works nearby said several patrons witnessed the shooting. "They said when they came in, there was about one or two police cars on the top of the ramp [and then] about five more," he said. "When [all the cars] got to the top, there was eight to 12 shots. [Officers] grabbed the girl ... and put her in handcuffs."

An aerial view of the ramp's top level showed a silver SUV with a shattered back window surrounded by other vehicles near a white pop-up tent of the type used to shield a crime scene. Numerous officers huddled nearby and in the glass-enclosed stairwell.

A woman who lives across the street from the parking garage said she heard more than dozen gunshots, followed by a pause, then more gunshots. She asked that her name not be used of safety reasons.

"It's just too much," she said of learning from her son that it was a fatal shooting by law enforcement.

Some people standing just outside the police tape near Lake and S. Girard Avenue chanted expletive-laden insults at uniformed Minneapolis police, whose officers were providing support to the lead agencies. Investigators from the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco and Explosives were also working at the scene.

Members of the citizen crime prevention group We Push for Peace mingled with onlookers and those taunting law enforcement, urging patience with the investigation. Others, from the crime-prevention group A Mother's Love, also circulated in the crowd.

Many who gathered to chant anti-police slogans knew little except that officers shot a man, said Pharoah Merritt of We Push for Peace. Officers at the scene had offered no information, he said.

"We understand the anger and ire when we see these police shootings," he said. "We don't know anything."

Stella's hastily closed after allowing diners already inside to finish their meals. Magers & Quinn, a nearby bookstore, also said it would close early out of an abundance of caution.

As darkness fell, a few dozen people, some of them protesting, remained at the scene. No violence or arrests were reported.

City Council Member Lisa Bender, whose ward includes Uptown, echoed the desire for more information, tweeting from the scene, "No matter the details, any violence or loss of life is a tragedy."

Staff photographer Mark Vancleave contributed to this report.

