A late-night traffic stop in northwestern Minnesota ended with a woman being shot, authorities said.

The incident began at about 1:30 am. Sunday with a traffic stop, according to the Mahnomen County Sheriff's Office.

"A pursuit ensued" involving a deputy and the stopped vehicle, a Sheriff's Office statement read. The vehicle soon ended up in a ditch in the village of Naytahwaush.

"Shots were fired, and an adult female received gunshot wounds," the statement continued.

The Sheriff's Office did not disclose whose gunfire hit the woman, but it did say a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The woman was taken by emergency responders to a Fargo, N.D., hospital. Authorities have yet to reveal the seriousness of her injuries. Her identity has yet to be released.

The deputy involved in the encounter was not hurt.

The shooting is now being investigated by the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.