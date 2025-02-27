After a redshirt season, Nabwe set the NCAA freshman record in the weight throw and won the Big Ten indoor title. As her technique catches up to her phenomenal athleticism, Nabwe has become one of the better throwers in the country. In outdoor, she already is the Gophers' career leader in shot put and is in the top four in discus and hammer throw. Indoors, she’s second in program history in shot put and third in hammer throw.