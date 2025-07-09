Lauren James shines as England thrashes Netherlands 4-0 to revive Euro title defense

ZURICH — England got the defense of its Women's European Championship title firmly back on track with a 4-0 win over the Netherlands on Wednesday, thanks to a Lauren James double.
James showed precisely why she had been selected despite not having played for more than two months when the squad was announced in June because of injury. The Chelsea forward was at the heart of England's attacks and scored a sumptuous opener in the 22nd minute before netting her side's third on the hour mark.
James has been directly involved in 16 goals in her last 13 starts for England, with eight goals and eight assists.
Georgia Stanway doubled England's lead on the stroke of halftime and Ella Toone wrapped up the result in the 67th as the Lionesses gave the perfect response to their 2-1 defeat to France.
‘Proper England'
"This is about showing who we are,'' Stanway told the BBC. ''We want to go back to proper England. LJ (Lauren James) set the tone with that goal and we all just followed.''
It was a far more positive performance from England than against France, when it became the first titleholder to lose its opening match at a women's Euros.
The manner of that defeat was as disappointing as the result, which left England facing possible elimination if it lost to the Netherlands and France avoided a shock defeat against Wales later Wednesday