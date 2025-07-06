Laureano drives in go-ahead run in 3-run 10th inning as Orioles blast 3 homers and beat Braves 9-6

Orioles catcher Gary Sánchez left the game with right knee pain in the fifth inning and was having an MRI following the game. Interim manager Tony Mansolino said he expects to know more about Sánchez on Sunday. The Orioles have three catchers on the IL: Adley Rutschman (left oblique strain), Maverick Handley (concussion) and Chadwick Tromp (lower back strain). Stallings replaced Sánchez.