DURHAM, N.H. — Dylan Laube ran for three touchdowns and pulled in an 87-yard touchdown pass to lead New Hampshire to a 52-42 win over Fordham in a first-round game in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs on Saturday.

The win sends the Wildcats into a second-round matchup December 3 with undefeated Patriot League champion Holy Cross, ranked No. 6.

Max Brosmer dumped a short pass to Laube on the Wildcats' second play from scrimmage and the running back won a foot race to the corner, then raced down the sideline for an 87-yard touchdown — high-fiving his blocking back at the 20 on his way to the end zone. Brosmer hit Sean Coyne for a short touchdown and connected with Heron Maurisseau on a 65-yard score to put New Hampshire up 21-7 after one quarter.

Maurisseau added a 71-yard run for a touchdown on the opening play of the second half and Laube's third rushing touchdown, an 18-yard burst with 4:10 left pushed the lead to 52-34.

Brosmer was 18 of 34 passing for 351 yards and three touchdowns. Laube carried 29 times for 157 yards.

Fordham's Tim DeMorat threw for 330 yards, completing 25 of 41 attempts, with three touchdowns but was picked off on back-to-back possessions in the first half. Fotis Kokosioulis had two short touchdowns for the Rams and caught 14 passes for 132 yards.

The Wildcats (9-3) now have won three straight and six of their last seven.

