Latvia warns that 'lost tourists' in the forest might be Russian spies

WARSAW, Poland — They might look like lost tourists — unkempt and overloaded with gear — or hikers with military haircuts, survival gear and no clue how to behave in the woods.
But Latvia's intelligence agency said Wednesday that they might actually be Russian saboteurs and spies.
In its annual report, Latvia's Defence Intelligence and Security Service, known by Latvian acronym MIDD, offered advice on how to identify possible reconnaissance and sabotage operatives.
It's an increasingly relevant concern given regional tensions and a string of arson and other acts of sabotage, which Western governments blame on Russia — allegations that Moscow has repeatedly denied.
The list of telltale signs is striking: slovenly appearance, mismatched military or sportswear, and a knack for asking locals suspicious questions. According to the security service, such groups may linger near military or critical infrastructure sites, pose as humanitarian workers or stay in remote areas without showing any interest in nature.
Some may carry specialized medical kits, maps or radios — items better suited for clandestine operations than camping trips.
The Latvian guidance comes as countries across the region, including new NATO members Sweden and Finland, have been issuing booklets with advice on how to survive war or a natural disaster.
Nearby Poland is now preparing its guidelines, while Norway recently published a book with advice on how to survive for one week.