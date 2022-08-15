EDMONTON, Alberta — Ralfs Bergmanis had a hat trick and Latvia beat the Czech Republic 5-2 on Sunday to secure a quarterfinal spot in the world junior championship.
Latvia (1-2-1) was third in Group A, a spot ahead of the Czech Republic (1-2-1). Latvia got into the event when Russia and Belarus were expelled.
Earlier, Kasper Simontaival had two goals and an assist in Finland's 9-3 victory over Slovakia in Group A. Joel Maatta also scored twice for Finland (2-1). Slovakia finished 0-3-1.
The United States faced Sweden in Group B lead in the late game.
