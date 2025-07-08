Latest 'Tiger King' twist finds 'Doc' Antle facing possible prison sentence for animal trafficking

Five years after the true crime documentary ''Tiger King'' captivated a country shut down by COVID-19, the final legal troubles for one of its main characters will be resolved Tuesday in a courtroom in South Carolina.
Bhagavan ''Doc'' Antle faces up to 10 years in prison for trafficking in exotic animals and money laundering after pleading guilty in November 2023.
Exactly what punishment prosecutors are asking for and any arguments for leniency from Antle's attorneys were kept from the public before Tuesday morning's hearing in federal court in Charleston.
Three others who pleaded guilty in his investigation received either probation or a four-month prison sentence.
Antle's sentence is the final true-life chapter of the Tiger King saga. The Netflix series debuted in March 2020 near the peak of COVID-19 restrictions.
The show centered on dealers and conservationists of big cats, focusing on disputes between Joe Exotic, a collector and private zookeeper from Oklahoma, and Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue in Florida.
Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is serving a 21-year federal prison sentence for trying to hire two different men to kill Baskin.
Antle, who owns a private zoo called Myrtle Beach Safari, appeared in the first season of the documentary and was the star of the third season.