Spending more time at home because of the pandemic means we've also spent hours assessing our most-used spaces. The kitchen tops that list. It's where everyone cooks and eats, gathers and gabs. It's also the spot where updates can make the most difference. Here are some trends to expect this year.

Induction's all the rage

More households are switching to induction cooking, which rivals gas and electric in both speed and efficiency, and can be more precise and consistent. A plus: Heat is inducted directly in the cooking vessel, removing the danger of a hot cooktop. This Wolf range sits in a custom-cut Wilsonart Arktos quartz countertop.

Arches are in

Arched windows are hot right now, showing up in doorways, niches and architectural details. These were custom made by Minnesota-based Marvin Windows.

Laminate look

Laminate is chic, easy to design with and more environmentally friendly and cost effective than solid wood doors. We chose a new line by Rehau, using a matte finish and Boxcar Blonde shade on the island and textured East Elm on the refrigerator wall.

Modern marble

Looking for a durable classically modern look? Natural stone in muted tan and gray tones is trending. We chose this gray from Interceramic for the floor.

Oversized statement

Hardware is either oversized or push-to-close, meaning hidden from view. Custom-made Trousdale appliance pulls in a bronze dark lustre finish are available from Rocky Mountain Hardware.

Harder-working islands

All kinds of appliances can fit in an island, including dishwashers, drawer refrigeration, storage and ranges. As we gather around, there's more functionality within reach. Notice the ridged detail and curves — we'll be seeing more of both as the year progresses.