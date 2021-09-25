Late September Can Bring Crazy Extremes

Weekend Weather Outlook For The Twin Cities

Here's the weather outlook for the last weekend of September in the Twin Cities, which shows cooler, but near average temps in place on Saturday. Sunday will be the warmer, less breezy day of the weekend with highs warming into the mid 70s.

Quiet Weekend Ahead

Here's the simulated radar from AM Saturday to AM Monday. After a little bit of rain on Friday, the weekend ahead looks dry with some sunshine. In fact, the next several days will be dry with the next best chance of rain moving in late next week.

Saturday Weather Outlook

Saturday will be a quiet day with temps warming into the mid/upper 60s, which will be pretty close to average for late September. Skies will generally be sunny with winds gusting to 25mph.

Meteograms for Minneapolis

Weather conditions on Saturday will be fairly decent with sunshine and near average temps for late September. Westerly winds will be a bit strong with gusts approaching 25mph through the day.

Weather Outlook For Saturday

Highs on Saturday will be closer to average for late September with readings in the 60s and 70s across the state. Some of the coolest readings will be found in the Arrowhead, where temps will only warm into the upper 50s.

Weather Outlook For Sunday

Temps on Sunday will be running nearly +10F to +15F above average with readings warming into the 70s and low 80s statewide. Sunday will be the warmer and more pleasant day of the weekend with lighter winds.

Extended Temperature Outlook For Minneapolis

Temps on Saturday will be cooler, but closer to average for late September. However, look at the warm stretch ahead through the last few days of the month as highs warm to near 80F, which will be nearly +10F to +15F above average.

7 Day Weather Outlook

We will have several days of dry weather through the middle part of next week. The next best chance of rain doesn't arrive until late next week.

Fall Color Tracker

According to the MN DNR, much of the state is already experiencing minor changes in the fall color. Keep in mind that much of the summer was hot and dry, so some of the color won't be as vibrant this year. With that being said, there are already spots across the northern part of the state that are at peak color right now! See the latest update from the MN DNR HERE:

Fall Color Depends on Weather

Ever wonder why some years, fall color is so vibrant vs some years, fall color tends to be a bit more dull? Val Cervenka, Coordinator from the DNR Forest Health Program, shares how the weather can play a roll in those fall colors. Due to the hot and dry summer that most of experienced, it is likely that fall foliage could be less impressive this year with more tans, bronzes and auburns.

Typical Peak Dates For Fall Color

According to the MN DNR, fall colors typically start to peak across the northern part of the state in mid/late September. Peak color typically arrives in central and southern Minnesota late September and into early/mid October. Note that over the next several weeks, you'll notice some big changes in the landscape as we head deeper into fall.

Active Tropics Continue

We're past the official peak of the Atlantic Hurricane season, but things are still quite active with Subtropical Storm Teresa and Hurricane Sam. Teresa will likely be short-lived as it lifts northeast away from Bermuda. Hurricane Sam on the other hand will be one to watch as it approaching the Lesser Antilles early next week. Sam could become a major category 4 storm with 130mph winds by the weekend!

Tracking Sam in the Atlantic

Here is a look at Hurricane Sam from PM Friday when it was a category 1 storm with 85mph winds.

Tracking Sam in the Atlantic

The latest track on Sam lifts northeast as it intensifies over the coming days. Note that by Sunday, Sam could be a major category 4 storm with 130mph winds. The good news is that the worst of Sam appears to be lifting north, away from the Lesser Antilles. Stay tuned...

8 to 14 Day Temperature Outlook

According to NOAA's Climate Prediction Center, the 8 to 14 day temperature outlook shows warmer than average temps across much of the nation, especially across the Midwest!

Late September Can Bring Crazy Extremes

By Paul Douglas

The tune "Four Seasons In One Day" from Crowded House goes through my mind when I ponder September. On September 23 the town of Wheaton, Minnesota went from a high of 101F to sub-freezing temperatures that same night. Talk about a cold front.

Late September has brought accumulating snow and 80s, even a few 90s. Hard freezes, tornadoes and floods are rare, but|PART3:not unheard of this time of year here in the Land of 10,000 Jaw-Dropping Weather Extremes.

We need rain, especially up north, but the pattern won't favor cloudbursts anytime soon, I'm afraid. A whiff of autumn is on tap today with a mix of sun and scrappy cumulus, a west wind gusting to 20 mph, with highs holding in the 60s. If you prefer warmth, consider tomorrow, when late afternoon temperatures approach 80F under a sun-kissed sky. In fact, we should enjoy a few days near 80F next week with a chance of a T-storm by Thursday & Friday. Meanwhile, the latest ECMWF model brings dangerous Hurricane Sam perilously close to New England next Sunday.

Extended Forecast

SATURDAY:Mix of clouds and sun. Winds: W 10-20. High: 66.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear & quiet. Winds: WSW 5-10. Low: 51.

SUNDAY:More sunshine, a milder day. Winds: SW 7-12. High: 78.

MONDAY: Sunny and pleasant. Winds: NE 7-12. Wake-up: 57 High: 75.

TUESDAY: August memories. Warm sunshine. Winds: SE 7-12. Wake-up: 59. High: 81.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Shorts encouraged. Winds: SE 10-15. Wake-up: 62. High: 83.

THURSDAY: Chance of T-storms (mainly west). Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 79.

FRIDAY: More clouds, stray T-storm. Winds: SE 5-10. Wake-up: 63. High: 78.

This Day in Weather History

September 25th

1998: A wind gust to 78 mph is reported at Staples Municipal Airport, just to the north of Staples in Wadena County. In Todd County, trees are blown down in the city of Staples. Buildings are damaged at a farmstead on the northwest edge of the city. A roof is torn off of Stern Rubber Company, and rooftop heating and cooling units are ripped off McKechnie Tool and Engineering. In Mille Lacs County, 3 inch hail is reported, damaging many automobiles.

1929: Willmar experiences a deluge that produces 5.22 inches of rain in 24 hours.

Average High/Low for Minneapolis

September 25th

Average High: 68F(Record: 91F set in 1920)

Average Low: 48F (Record: 31Fset in 1926)

Record Rainfall: 1.34" set in 1934

Record Snowfall: None

Sunrise/Sunset Times for Minneapolis

September 25th

Sunrise: 7:04am

Sunset: 7:04pm

Hours of Daylight: ~12hours & 00minutes

Daylight LOSTsinceyesterday: ~ 3 minute & 6 seconds

Daylight LOSTsince SummerSolstice (June 20th): ~3 Hour & 37 Minutes

Moon Phase for September 25th at Midnight

2.8 Days Before Last Quarter Moon

What's in the Night Sky?

"Late at night on September 25, 26 and 27, 2021, watch as thewaning gibbous moonsweeps in front of the constellationTaurus the Bull. You'll be looking at late evening, or not much before midnight. The bright moon might make it tough to see the starlit figure of the Bull on these nights. But you should be able to make outAldebaran, Taurus' brightest star, as well as the tiny, misty, dipper-shapedPleiades star cluster. Then, when the moon moves away, look for the V-shaped Face of the Bull itself. The bright star Aldebaran marks one tip of the V."

See more from Earth Sky HERE:

National High Temps Saturday

The weather outlook on Saturday shows near average temps along and east of the Mississippi River. Temps across the Plains and through the Northwest will be running nearly +10F to +15F above average with mostly dry conditions. A few monsoon storms may be possible in the Desert Southwest this weekend.

National Weather Outlook

The national weather outlook through the weekend shows quiet weather returning to the Midwest after scattered showers moved through on Friday. A few monsoon storms will be possible in the Southwest this weekend with heavier precipitation developing in the Pacific Northwest.

Extended Precipitation Outlook

According to NOAA's Weather Prediction Center heavier precipitation potential will be found across parts of the Southern US as we head into early next week. Heavy rains will exit the Northern New England Region over the weekend with some of the heaviest precipitation being found in the Pacific Northwest.

Climate Stories

"Where and how to photograph the aurora"

Anyone with a camera and a keen sense of adventure has probably dreamed of photographing the aurora. The elusive Northern Lights create a dramatic visual display in the sky, but the phenomenon is usually found in remote, cold places that are far away from busy, populated towns. It's tricky enough just tracking down the aurora, but capturing it on camera poses an additional challenge.To help maximize your chances of finding the lights – and getting some great images once you find them – we've compiled this beginner's guide. Below, you'll find advice on the best places to photograph the aurora, along with tips on the best camera settings for aurora photography and what you should take with you.For more detailed advice, check out our guide to thebest equipment for aurora photography, which includes our recommendations for cameras, lenses and tripods. Or – if you're just getting to grips with capturing the night sky – have a look through ourbeginner's guide to astrophotography.

See more from Space.com HERE:

"Study: The Northeast is warming faster than the rest of the U.S."

The Northeastern coast of the United States, from Delaware to Maine, is warming faster than most of the Northern Hemisphere, according toresearchpublished Thursday in the journal Nature Climate Change. In the last century, the region's average summertime temperature has increased by 2 degrees Celsius, or 3.6 degrees Fahrenheit. (Globally, average year-round temperatures have risen by 1.2 degrees Celsius.) Climate scientists at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, who conducted the study described the warming in the Northeast as "exceptional." The reason, they say, is that ocean temperatures are rising especially fast in the North Atlantic.

See more from Yahoo HERE:

"Inside the race to scale up CO2 capture technology and hit net zero"

"A STAR attraction at theScience Museum in London right nowis a tree. Not an elegant product of evolution, but something that looks rather like a steampunk collision of an industrial air-conditioning unitand an accordion. What researcher Klaus Lackner's mechanical tree has in common withthe natural variety, however, is that it is great at sucking carbon dioxide out of the air.We are going to need a lot of that in the coming decades if we are to achievenet-zero carbon emissionsby mid-century andso head off the worst of the climate crisis. The key word here is "net". Even when we have wiped out all the emissions we can, intractable sources will remain, from the likes of food production, flying and heavy industry. Negative emissions technologies are intended to bridge the gap– by removing CO₂ already in the atmosphere."

See more from New Scientist HERE:

