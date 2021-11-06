SAN DIEGO — Emilio Martinez ran for 104 yards, Terrence Smith had a short touchdown run and Isaac Haney had a key interception as San Diego held off Morehead State 10-3 in Pioneer Football League play on Saturday.

A 40-yard field goal by Andrew Foster staked Morehead State to a 3-0 lead after one quarter. Brandon Eickert kicked a 23-yard field goal early in the second quarter to pull San Diego (6-4, 6-1) even at halftime.

The game's only touchdown drive came on the Toreros' second possession of the third quarter. Mason Randall directed an 11-play, 85-yard drive that culminated with Smith's 1-yard scoring run, giving San Diego a 10-3 lead with 4:20 left in the quarter. Mark Pappas drove Morehead State (5-4, 4-2) to a first down at the Toreros' 12-yard line with 1:42 remaining in the game, but Haney picked off a Pappas pass on second down to secure the victory. San Diego takes over sole possession of second place in the PFL, trailing only Davidson.

Randall completed 19 of 32 passes for 247 yards for San Diego. Vance Jefferson had five catches for 120 yards.

Pappas was 22-of-44 passing for 243 yards with two interceptions for the Eagles, who managed just 27 yards rushing while yielding 144.

