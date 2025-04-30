Late photographers. Surly photographers. Here's how to make sure wedding memories are made

NEW YORK — Like all brides, Elana Goldin had high hopes for her wedding photos and video.
''I loved their images,'' she said of the company picked by her dad and future mother-in-law. ''They were award-winning. They were in a ton of magazines. I really liked the vibe of the owner.''
The feeling didn't last.
The photographer, who showed up 45 minutes late with a team of two, wasn't the owner, as the company had promised. She was someone Goldin had never spoken to. The fill-in had a bad attitude from the start, said Goldin, who lives in Chicago and got married last May in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.
Among other things, the photographer criticized Goldin's bridal shoes, jewelry and perfume as second rate for traditional close-up shots, and she picked apart the bouquets without permission to get images before the ceremony.
''She and the florist got into a fight. There was friction from the moment she walked in,'' Goldin said.
Looking back, Goldin said she would have done a few things differently.
We asked wedding planners and photographers to also weigh in on how they think photo disaster can be averted.