Sports

Late penalty rescues point for Leganes at home to Osasuna

A first goal of the La Liga season for Osasuna defender Jorge Herrando was canceled by a late penalty for Leganes in an entertaining 1-1 draw on Monday.

The Associated Press
April 7, 2025 at 9:54PM

LEGANES, Spain — A first goal of the La Liga season for Osasuna defender Jorge Herrando was canceled by a late penalty for Leganes in an entertaining 1-1 draw on Monday.

Visiting Osasuna was on top for much of the match and had already had a goal ruled out for the most marginal of offsides before Herrando put them ahead early in the second half.

Jon Moncayola's corner was flicked on across goal and the towering center half nodded in at the back post.

Osasuna should have had the three points wrapped up long before the end but the normally reliable Ante Budimir missed two glorious chances and Leganes got back into the game with a late penalty.

With five minutes left, Sergio González was hauled down in the box and Dani Raba made no mistake from the spot.

Osasuna moved up one place to 13th, while Leganes, although still third to last, closed the gap to Alaves above it to two points. The bottom three clubs are relegated.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

Billie Jean King immortalized in bronze with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Billie Jean King became the first woman to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the new sports entertainment category on Monday and she was joined by friends Magic Johnson and Oscar-winning actor Jamie Lee Curtis.

Sports

Newcastle demolishes hapless Leicester to move into top five

Sports

Late penalty rescues point for Leganes at home to Osasuna