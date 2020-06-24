As the Timberwolves, Lynx and Wild did last week, Minnesota United is the latest local pro sports team to reduce its full-time staff because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The club, which will resume play on July 12 in an “MLS is Back’’ tournament in Orlando, did not provide specifics in a statement Wednesday that announced “some staff reductions” to its full-time workforce.

“Like many businesses across the country, Minnesota United has experienced a significant negative financial impact caused by the global COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said. “As a result of these unforeseen circumstances, the club has unfortunately had to make some difficult decisions.”

The Loons haven’t played a game this season at their privately financed $250 million Allianz Field in St. Paul. MLS teams rely particularly on gate receipts and gameday sales.

The Loons played their first two — and only — games at Portland and San Jose to start the season and won both games. MLS has not played games since March’s second week. The Orlando tournament involves all 26 teams, beginning July 8.

The league intends teams will return to their respective markets and continue a shortened season starting in late August or early September after the tournament’s final is held Aug. 11.

The NHL’s Wild last week announced furloughs and reduced hours for an undisclosed number of employees last week. So, too, did the NBA’s Timberwolves and WNBA’s Lynx, which laid off 18 employees and instituted temporary pay cuts for others.

Minnesota United opens its “MLS is Back” tournament with a 7 p.m. Central game against Sporting Kansas City July 12 in Orlando.

Their two other Group D games are July 17 against Real Salt Lake and July 22 against Colorado.

Those last two group-play games will be played at 9:30 p.m. — 10:30 p.m. Orlando time — in an attempt to beat the Florida summer heat. All 54 tournament games in group play and knockout phase will be played at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

All three Loons games will be carried by ESPN and ESPN Deportes and on local SKOR North radio.

Florida’s own Orlando City and Inter Miami play the tournament’s first game July 8. The tournament’s championship game is Aug. 11.

The top three teams in the six-team Group A will advance to the knockout round of 16 teams. The top two teams in the five other four-team groups will advance, too, as will the three next best teams from any of the six groups.

The Loons leave Sunday by chartered flight for Orlando, where they will train and likely scrimmage another MLS team or two before their July 12 opener.