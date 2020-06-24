Minnesota United opens its “MLS is Back” tournament with a 7 p.m. Central game against Sporting Kansas City July 12 in Orlando.

Their two other Group D games are July 17 against Real Salt Lake and July 22 against Colorado.

Those last two group-play games will be played at 9:30 pm. — 10:30 p.m. Orlando time — in an attempt to beat the Florida summer heat. All 54 tournament games in group play and knockout phase will be played at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports Complex.

All three Loons games will be carried by ESPN and ESPN Deportes and on local SKOR North radio.

Florida’s own Orlando City and Inter Miami play the tournament’s first game July 8. The tournament’s championship game is Aug. 11.

The top three teams in the six-team Group A will advance to the knockout round of 16 teams. The top two teams in the five other four-team groups will advance, too, as will the three next best teams from any of the six groups.

The Loons leave Sunday by chartered flight for Orlando, where they will train and likely scrimmage with another MLS team or two before that July 12 opener.