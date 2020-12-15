A 15-year-old boy died in a vehicle crash late at night over the weekend in a Brooklyn Center parking lot, authorities said Tuesday.

Keyaries D. Benford, of Robbinsdale, suffered fatal injuries about 1:20 a.m. Sunday and died in the south lot of CAPI USA, a nonprofit organization serving the needs of immigrants and refugees.

Police have yet to disclose the circumstances surrounding the rollover crash.

Benford attended Minneapolis North High School and would have turned 16 years old on Dec. 30, according to a statement Monday from the school.

