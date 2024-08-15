Late homers by Wyatt Langford, Jonah Heim lead Rangers to come-from-behind 9-7 win over Red Sox

Red Sox: OF Tyler O'Neill, out since Aug. 4 with a leg infection that required two hospitalizations, resumed baseball activities Wednesday. … RHP Liam Hendriks, out all season recovering from Tommy John surgery, threw his third live batting practice on Wednesday. Depending on how Hendriks feels on Thursday, he could begin a rehab assignment this weekend. … 1B Triston Casas, out since April 21 with a left rib strain, played first base and went 0 for 3 in his 10th rehab game for Triple-A Worcester. Manager Alex Cora said there was no plan ''as of now'' to activate Casas for the weekend series in Baltimore. ... LHP Cam Booser was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow inflammation. LHP Brennan Bernardino was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take his place on the roster.