Late French film star Alain Delon wanted his dog buried with him. The dog gets to live

He was quoted in a 2018 interview with Paris Match as saying he wanted Loubo, a Belgian Malinois he adopted in 2014, buried with him. ''I've had 50 dogs in my life, but I have a particular relationship with this one,'' he told the magazine. ''If I die before him, I'll ask the veterinarian for us to leave together. ... I'd prefer that to knowing that he would let himself die on my tomb amid so much suffering.''