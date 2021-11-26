MISSOULA, Mont. — Tae Hardy made a pair of foul shots with 1:43 left to give Southern Miss the lead en route to a 56-55 win over UC San Diego on Thursday at the Zootown Classic.
The Golden Eagles held on to win by that same score.
Jaron Pierre Jr. registered 13 points to lead the Golden Eagles.
Tyler Stevenson had 13 points for Southern Miss (4-2). Walyn Napper added 12 points. Isaih Moore had 10 points.
Bryce Pope had 15 points for the Tritons (4-2).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 8 Mississippi beats Mississippi State 31-21 in Egg Bowl
Snoop Conner ran for two touchdowns and No. 8 Mississippi scored 21 straight points to beat Mississippi State 31-21 on Thursday night in a windy, rainy and cold Egg Bowl.
Sports
Bouyea scores 20 to lift San Francisco over Towson 71-61
Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco beat Towson 71-61 at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night.
Sports
Muszynski scores 31 to lift Belmont over Drake 74-69
Nick Muszynski had a career-high 31 points as Belmont narrowly beat Drake 74-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational.
Sports
Late basket by Hardy leads Southern Miss past UC San Diego
Tae Hardy made a pair of foul shots with 1:43 left to give Southern Miss the lead en route to a 56-55 win over UC San Diego on Thursday at the Zootown Classic.
Sports
Thanksgiving week: A good time to look at NFL unfortunates
And the meek shall inherit the first draft pick.