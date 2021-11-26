MISSOULA, Mont. — Tae Hardy made a pair of foul shots with 1:43 left to give Southern Miss the lead en route to a 56-55 win over UC San Diego on Thursday at the Zootown Classic.

The Golden Eagles held on to win by that same score.

Jaron Pierre Jr. registered 13 points to lead the Golden Eagles.

Tyler Stevenson had 13 points for Southern Miss (4-2). Walyn Napper added 12 points. Isaih Moore had 10 points.

Bryce Pope had 15 points for the Tritons (4-2).

___

___

