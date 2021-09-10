POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Butter, BTS7

2. Stay, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber1

3. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran2

4. Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo3

5. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat4

6. Hurricane, Kanye West-

7. Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow5

8. Levitating, Dua Lipa6

9. Fancy Like, Walker Hayes11

10. Jail, Kanye West-

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Donda, Kanye West-

2. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey-

3. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo1

4. Planet Her, Doja Cat4

5. F*ck Love, The Kid Laroi7

6. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen9

7. Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish6

8. SoulFly, Rod Wave3

9. Trip at Knight, Trippie Redd2

10. We Love You Tecca 2, Lil Tecca-

Source: Billboard