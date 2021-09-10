POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Butter, BTS7
2. Stay, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber1
3. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran2
4. Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo3
5. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat4
6. Hurricane, Kanye West-
7. Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow5
8. Levitating, Dua Lipa6
9. Fancy Like, Walker Hayes11
10. Jail, Kanye West-
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Donda, Kanye West-
2. If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, Halsey-
3. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo1
4. Planet Her, Doja Cat4
5. F*ck Love, The Kid Laroi7
6. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen9
7. Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish6
8. SoulFly, Rod Wave3
9. Trip at Knight, Trippie Redd2
10. We Love You Tecca 2, Lil Tecca-
Source: Billboard
