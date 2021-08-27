POP/SINGLES Last week
1. Stay, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber1
2. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran3
3. Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo2
4. Rumors, Lizzo & Cardi B-
5. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat4
6. Levitating, Dua Lipa5
7. Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow8
8. Butter, BTS7
9. Deja Vu, Olivia Rodrigo10
10. Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X9
POP/ALBUMS Last week
1. Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish1
2. Planet Her, Doja Cat5
3. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo2
4. F*ck Love, The Kid Laroi4
5. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen6
6. Good Things, Dan+Shay-
7. Long Term Effects of Suffering, $uicideBoy$-
8. The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby & Lil Durk8
9. Pressure Machine, The Killers-
10. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa9
Source: Billboard
