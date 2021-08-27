POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Stay, The Kid Laroi & Justin Bieber1

2. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran3

3. Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo2

4. Rumors, Lizzo & Cardi B-

5. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat4

6. Levitating, Dua Lipa5

7. Industry Baby, Lil Nas X & Jack Harlow8

8. Butter, BTS7

9. Deja Vu, Olivia Rodrigo10

10. Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Lil Nas X9

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Happier Than Ever, Billie Eilish1

2. Planet Her, Doja Cat5

3. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo2

4. F*ck Love, The Kid Laroi4

5. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen6

6. Good Things, Dan+Shay-

7. Long Term Effects of Suffering, $uicideBoy$-

8. The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby & Lil Durk8

9. Pressure Machine, The Killers-

10. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa9

Source: Billboard