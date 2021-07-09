POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Butter, BTS1

2. Good 4 U, Olivia Rodrigo2

3. Kiss Me More, Doja Cat4

4. Levitating, Dua Lipa3

5. Bad Habits, Ed Sheeran-

6. Leave the Door Open, Silk Sonic6

7. Peaches, Justin Bieber5

8. Montero (Call Me By Your Name), Lil Nas X8

9. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd7

10. Deja Vu, Olivia Rodrigo9

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Call Me If You Get Lost, Tyler, the Creator-

2. Planet Her, Doja Cat-

3. Sour, Olivia Rodrigo1

4. The Voice of the Heroes, Lil Baby & Lil Durk3

5. Hall of Fame, Polo G2

6. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen5

7. Culture III, Migos4

8. Inside (The Songs), Bo Burnham9

9. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa7

10. Justice, Justin Bieber14

Source: Billboard