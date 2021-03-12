POP/SINGLES Last week

1. Drivers License, Olivia Rodrigo1

2. Up, Cardi B2

3. Blinding Lights, The Weeknd5

4. 34+35, Ariana Grande4

5. Go Crazy, Chris Brown and Young Thug3

6. Save Your Tears, The Weeknd6

7. Mood, 24kGoldn7

8. Calling My Phone, Lil Tjay8

9. What You Know Bout Love, Pop Smoke11

10. Levitating, Dua Lipa10

POP/ALBUMS Last week

1. Dangerous: The Double Album, Morgan Wallen1

2. The Highlights, The Weeknd12

3. Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, Pop Smoke3

4. Shiesty Season, Pooh Shiesty5

5. The Voice, Lil Durk4

6. Positions, Ariana Grande2

7. My Turn, Lil Baby10

8. Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa8

9. What You See Is What You Get, Luke Combs9

10. Legends Never Die, Juice Wrld11

Source: Billboard