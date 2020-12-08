RICHMOND, Ky. — Michael Moreno converted a go-ahead, three-point play with three seconds left to lead Eastern Kentucky to a 71-68 win over Morehead State on Monday night.
Moreno had a career-high 29 points to lead Eastern Kentucky (4-1, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Tre King added 13 points.
Johni Broome had 13 points for the Eagles (1-4, 0-1). KJ Hunt, Jr. added 13 points and Skyelar Potter had 11 points.
