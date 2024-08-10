The Latest
3 Hours agoJordan Chiles has been stripped of a gymnastics bronze medal, but the USOPC says it will appeal
3 Hours agoA’ja Wilson, U.S. women hold off France to win eighth straight Olympic basketball gold medal
7 Hours agoFerguson officer critically injured at protest on the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown's death
13 Hours agoMan fatally shot in Becker County
16 Hours agoWhat to watch today at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Video
Last known U.S. slave ship is too 'broken' and should stay underwater, report recommends
The Clotilda is too decayed to be extracted from the Alabama Gulf Coast without being dismembered, a task force headed by the Alabama Historic Commission said.
01:26
The Clotilda is too decayed to be extracted from the Alabama Gulf Coast without being dismembered, a task force headed by the Alabama Historic Commission said.