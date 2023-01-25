The last four state-run COVID-19 testing sites in Minnesota will close this week.

The St. Paul Midway site will close on Friday, the Duluth site on Saturday and the sites in Brooklyn Park and at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport on Sunday. "We are extremely grateful for all of the partners, staff and contractors who worked to make these state-run testing sites a cornerstone of Minnesota's nation-leading response to COVID-19," said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Dr. Brooke Cunningham. "COVID-19 tests will continue to be widely available to Minnesotans from a variety of sources."

The state's at-home test ordering program continues to take its last round of orders, and Minnesotans can order tests here. Tests are also available through the federal government. Minnesotans should also check with their insurance companies about their eligibility for free at-home tests at local pharmacies. For additional testing options through clinics and pharmacies, Minnesotans can use the state's Find Testing Locations tool.

In addition, the state continues to operate a telehealth test-to treat program accessible to all Minnesotans via Cue Health. Patients download the Cue app on mobile devices to schedule virtual visits with Minnesota-licensed providers, and they can use any COVID-19 test — not just those made by the company.

Check the state of Minnesota's vaccine page or vaccines.gov for vaccination locations.