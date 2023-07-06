Green thumbs, it's your time to shine.

If you tend to a garden or know of one that brings joy to you and others who come across it, let us know!

For our Star Tribune Beautiful Gardens contest, we're looking for awe-inspiring residential gardens in Minnesota and western Wisconsin with stories behind them that are just as beautiful.

So if you or someone you know tends to such a delightful display, nominate it by sending in a brief description of the garden, where it's located and who tends it. Please include your name, phone number and some photos of the garden.

Send nominations to: beautifulgardens@startribune.com. Entries will be taken through July 10. Winners will have their stories featured in the Star Tribune in print and online.