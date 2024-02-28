More from Star Tribune
Hot dish Wednesday, Feb. 28
Plus: Gov. Tim Walz and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan say 'now is the time to brag' in first nationwide ad campaign touting a move to Minnesota.
Community mourns fallen Burnsville first responders at funeral
People gathered at Grace Church in Eden Prairie for a joint funeral for Burnsville police officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and fireman-paramedic Adam Finseth on Wednesday.