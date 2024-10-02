Last call at 4 a.m. in California? Governor says yes for one private club in LA Clippers' new arena

Supporters of the new California law said it's a pilot program that will boost the local economy and attract more visitors to the entertainment hub in the city of Inglewood, which boasts several iconic venues including the Rams' SoFi stadium, the Forum and now the new Intuit Dome. Under the law, the exception will sunset in January 2030 and the new last-call rule still needs final approval from the city. Opponents worry the new last-call hours will lead to more drunk driving and promote excessive drinking.