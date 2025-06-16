Sports

Las Vegas visits Minnesota following Collier's 32-point game

Las Vegas Aces (5-5, 3-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-1, 9-1 Western Conference)

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 6:10AM

Las Vegas Aces (5-5, 3-4 Western Conference) at Minnesota Lynx (10-1, 9-1 Western Conference)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota Lynx hosts the Las Vegas Aces after Napheesa Collier scored 32 points in the Minnesota Lynx's 101-78 victory against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Minnesota finished 30-10 overall and 14-6 in Western Conference action last season. The Lynx averaged 82.0 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 38.0% from deep last season.

Las Vegas went 12-8 in Western Conference play and 27-13 overall during the 2024-25 season. The Aces averaged 86.4 points per game while shooting 45.4% from the field and 35.5% from 3-point distance last season.

INJURIES: Lynx: None listed.

Aces: Cheyenne Parker-Tyus: out (personal), Megan Gustafson: out (leg).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

