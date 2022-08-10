Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Chicago Sky (25-9, 15-3 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (24-10, 14-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Las Vegas will try to earn its 25th win this season when the Aces play the Chicago Sky.

The Aces are 11-5 on their home court. Las Vegas averages 89.9 points while outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game.

The Sky are 11-5 on the road. Chicago leads the Eastern Conference with 24.3 assists. Courtney Vandersloot paces the Sky with 6.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: A'ja Wilson is averaging 19.3 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Aces. Kelsey Plum is averaging 19.3 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Kahleah Copper is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Sky. Allie Quigley is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 7-3, averaging 86.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 20.6 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points per game.

Sky: 7-3, averaging 87.9 points, 33.2 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 8.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.5 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Sky: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.