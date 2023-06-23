A Ramsey County judge on Friday sentenced a Las Vegas man to 29 years in prison for his role in the 2021 mass shooting at a downtown St. Paul bar that left one woman dead and injured 14 others.

More than a dozen family and friends clad in orange shirts honoring slain Marquisha "Kiki" Wiley celebrated the sentence imposed on Devondre Trevon Phillips. Phillips, 31, fired the first shots that touched off a brief but chaotic gun battle inside a crowded Seventh Street Truck Park Bar just after midnight on Oct. 10, 2021.

"We can only dream of the missing pieces of what our Kiki's life would've been," her mother, Beth Wiley, told the courtroom before Judge Carolina Lamas handed down the sentence. Wiley and others wore shirts depicting the 27-year-old veterinary technician holding a sign that read, "No more silence, end gun violence."

Phillips was convicted by a jury in February of eight counts of attempted second-degree murder, and on Friday Lamas ordered several of those counts to be served consecutively over the objections of Phillips' attorney, John Lesch.

Phillips, a St. Paul native, had just returned from Las Vegas the night of the shooting after leaving Minnesota amid a long-running dispute with Terry Lorenzo Brown, who dated Phillips' cousin.

Phillips purchased a pistol outside the bar, and later fired the first two shots into Jeffrey Hoffman — an associate of Brown's — while around 100 young men and women danced to mainstream hip-hop played by DJ Peter Parker.

Phillips and Brown exchanged gunfire, striking each other and a dozen bystanders, as Phillips exited the bar. Phillips was shot five times, suffering a broken femur and severed artery in his leg. Brown fired the shot that killed Wiley and was convicted by a jury this month of murder and other charges. He is still awaiting sentencing.

Lesch argued that Phillips acted in self defense, while Assistant Ramsey County Attorney Treye Kettwick contended that Phillips positioned himself as an aggressor who intended to kill his enemies that night.

In all, 18 bullet casings where found at the scene. Others received gunshots to their ankle, hand or leg. One victim, Nicholas Guerrero, was struck in the wrist, destroying an artery and leaving behind lead fragments that remain in his wrist and lip.

Guerrero's parents appeared in his place for Friday's sentencing, the memory of his shooting still too painful to revisit.

"Mr. Phillips had no right to so callously cause so much anguish to Ms. Wiley's family and friends, to our family or to any of the other families," said Todd Guerrero, Nicholas Guerrero's father, in a statement to the court. "His selfish, stupid act has affected many people in many tragic ways – all of them who have no connection whatsoever to Mr. Phillips or Mr. Brown."

Kettwick read another statement from Charisma Kyles, a shooting victim who had rekindled a close friendship with Wiley just before they went to the bar together that night. A bullet fired by Phillips detached Kyles' forearm from her elbow, setting off a long recovery process that caused her to postpone two semesters of school and lasting emotional and physical trauma.

"I must relearn how to live again," Kyles wrote.

Phillips, wearing a gray suit and tie, apologized to his victims and their families in brief remarks before his sentencing.

"Even though I will spend the rest of my life trying to make up for this situation I am truly sorry for what occurred and I am here to stand responsible for my actions," Phillips said.

Lesch asked Lamas to impose a single term of 16 years to apply to all counts concurrently, arguing that he had no adult criminal history and that his actions were not as severe as others previously convicted of multiple attempted murder charges.

Phillips has two prior convictions of aggravated robbery with a gun while as a juvenile. But Kettwick added that Phillips still has pending domestic battery, child abuse and armed burglary charges from Nevada.

"He didn't have to shoot Jeffrey Hoffman to begin that shootout. He could've made a better choice," Kettwick said. "Thirteen people at that bar who had nothing to do with Terry Brown or Devondre Phillips wish he made a better choice, but he didn't."