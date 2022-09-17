Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference)

Uncasville, Connecticut; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Connecticut Sun in game of the WNBA Finals. The Sun beat the Aces 105-76 in the last matchup. Jonquel Jones led the Sun with 20 points, and Jackie Young led the Aces with 22 points.

The Sun have gone 13-5 at home.

The Aces have gone 13-5 away from home.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 21.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 89.1 points, 34.8 rebounds, 19.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.

INJURIES: Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).

Aces: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.