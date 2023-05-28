Minnesota Lynx (0-3, 0-1 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (2-0, 3-0 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Las Vegas Aces after Aerial Powers scored 20 points in the Lynx's 90-81 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

Las Vegas finished 26-10 overall and 15-3 in Western Conference action last season. The Aces shot 46.0% from the field and 36.1% from 3-point range last season.

Minnesota finished 14-22 overall and 8-10 in Western Conference games during the 2022-23 season. The Lynx averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 14.6 turnovers per game last season.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Lynx: Kayla McBride: out (personal reasons), Natalie Achonwa: out (personal).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.